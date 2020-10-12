Reducing Karnataka's Covid mortality rate my priority: New health minister

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka reshuffle: Sudhakar replaces Sriramulu as new Health Minister
Karnataka to triple Covid-19 testing; Labs to be set up in PPP model
Covid-19: Karnataka CM to hold meeting to discuss school reopening issue
Bengaluru has 3,419 cases of coronavirus as on June 28: Sudhakar K
Karnataka cabinet reshuffle shows govt's failure in handling Covid-19: Cong
-
Karnataka's new Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday asserted that his biggest priority would be to reduce the Covid-19 mortality rate to less than one per cent.
Listing out his challenges after he was made the Health M, he said that his top priority would be to tackle Covid-19 effectively and reduce the mortality rate.
Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa earlier in the day divested B Sreeramulu of the portfolio and made Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar the new Health Minister also.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked us (Karnataka) to bring down Covid mortality rate to less than one per cent sometime ago; it has become top-most priority for me now," Sudhakar said after seeking the blessings of powerful Vokkaliga pontiff, Shri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt here.
The Minister said that it was important to trace primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons within 48 hours for this.
Sudhakar said that the state needs to emulate the Kerala model in providing quality health services to the public.
In response to a question, the Minister maintained that Sreeramulu too had been assigned an equally important portfolio to provide justice to the underprivileged section of society.
He said that there was no question of taking someone's responsibility but such a decision was taken in view of administrative considerations by Yeddyurappa.
He asserted that it would be easy for him as Minister to handle both Medical Education and Health Departments.
"Technically both are one. Even other states also follow the same model. It was difficult to manage both the departments separately on administrative grounds," Sudhakar reasoned.
--IANS
nbh/tsb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU