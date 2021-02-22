PM Modi invites private firms for manufacturing of defence equipments

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invited private sectors to come forward in manufacturing as well as in the design and development of defence items to spread the country's glory worldwide.
Speaking at the Webinar for effective implementation of Union Budget provisions in the Defence Sector, the Prime Minister said a part of the money has also been reserved for domestic procurement in the defence capital budget.
"I would urge the private sector to come forward in manufacturing as well as in design and development, waving India's glory worldwide," the Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister said that India has made a list of 100 important items related to defence and these can be manufactured only with the help of the country's local industry.
For this, Modi said the government has fixed a timeline so that our industry can plan to achieve the capability to meet these needs.
"It is a negative list in the official language but in the language of self-reliance it is a positive list. This is the positive list on the strength of which our own manufacturing capacity is going to increase. This is the positive list that will do job creation in India itself," Modi said.
"This is the positive list which is going to reduce our dependence on foreign countries for our defence needs. This is the positive list, because of which products made in India are guaranteed to be sold in India." --IANS
