JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Madhya Pradesh Assembly session begins, govt to table Budget on March 2
Business Standard

J-K: Forces detect IED on Srinagar-Jammu highway, major tragedy averted

"Movement of traffic has been halted in the area. Bomb disposal squad has been deployed to defuse the IED," police sources said

Topics
IED blast | Jammu and Kashmir | Indian Army

IANS  |  Srinagar 

J&K policemen, srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Militant attack
Police said a patrolling party of the security forces detected the IED on the national highway.

A major tragedy was averted on Monday when the security forces detected an improvised explosive device (IED) near the railway crossing in the Nowgam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Police said a patrolling party of the security forces detected the IED on the national highway.

"Movement of traffic has been halted in the area. Bomb disposal squad has been deployed to defuse the IED," police sources said.

The rail service between Banihal in the Jammu division and Baramulla in Kashmir division were resumed earlier in the day after remaining suspended for 11 months due to the pandemic.

--IANS

sq/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, February 22 2021. 11:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU