PM Modi lauds efforts by Union, state govts, citizens in tackling Covid

-
ALSO READ
Seniors should buy health plans with some co-pay if premium has to be low
Borrowing by state govts 11% lower than last year: CARE Ratings
Don't leave HCs at state govts' mercy for infra funds, SC tells Centre
Info on farmers deaths maintained by state govts: Centre in Parliament
Previous govts never bothered to invest in healthcare infra : PM Modi
-
Chairing a high-level meeting to review the Covid situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday lauded the collaborative efforts by the Union and state governments along with active participation of citizens in tackling the virus.
India's consistent efforts towards the vaccination campaign and an analysis of vaccine effectiveness to aid the lesser hospitalisation and low severity and mortality during the recent surge caused by Omicron variant was also highlighted in the meeting, the PMO said.
It emerged in the review meet that pro-active and collaborative efforts led by the Central government helped in the effective management of the spread of infection, it said.
It was also noted that India's pandemic response and vaccination efforts have been lauded globally by the WHO, United Nations, International Monetary Fund as well as in the reports of Harvard Business School and Institute for Competitiveness, the PMO said.
Appreciating the relentless efforts put in by vaccinators, healthcare workers, and Central and state governments, Modi underlined the significance of following Covid-related protocols and urged continued support from the community and participation of individuals to get vaccinated and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, it added.
The meeting also took stock of the status of the vaccination drive in the country, and a detailed presentation on the pandemic situation globally and in India was also made.
Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attended the meeting besides a number of senior government officials.
The meeting came amid a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 cases nationwide, with most of the restrictions lifted.
India logged 4,575 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to 4,29,75,883, while the active cases dipped to 46,962, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU