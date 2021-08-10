Congress will continue to fight Modi's ideology that divides India: Rahul

-
ALSO READ
Only PM can answer, why is he silent: P Chidambaram on Pegasus row
PM slams Opposition for stalling Parliament over Pegasus, other issues
Opposition meets over breakfast to chalk out joint strategy on Pegasus row
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says Pegasus a tool to silence people
Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to end shortage of coronavirus vaccines
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the Centre for not allowing the opposition to raise in Parliament serious issues related to farmers, Pegasus snooping controversy and corruption, and said that his party would continue to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "ideology that divides India".
As the monsoon session of Parliament continues to be marred by frequent disruptions over the Pegasus issue, Gandhi, who was here to inaugurate the new building of Jammu and Kashmir Congress office, alleged that the policies of the Narendra Modi government were dividing India.
"I fight against Narendra Modi and we will continue to fight against his divisive ideology, the ideology that divides India," Gandhi said while addressing the party function here.
Gandhi, who was here on a two-day visit, said the BJP has launched an assault not only on Jammu and Kashmir but the entire country.
"They (BJP) are assaulting all the institutions, they are assaulting judiciary, Assembly, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha," Gandhi said and pointing to the media enclosure added, "We have media friends here...But the truth that they should report, they are not (doing it)."
"They are being threatened, intimidated and subjugated. They are scared all over India that they might lose their jobs. So they are not able to fulfil their responsibility. This is an assault on the entire country," he said.
He said dissent was not allowed against this government. "We are not allowed to speak in Parliament on issues like farm bills, Pegasus, corruption, Rafale and unemployment," he added.
"The assault is not only on Jammu and Kashmir, but on Tamil Nadu and West Bengal as well. The assault is on the idea of India. While the assault in the rest of India is direct, it is indirect in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
The Congress MP said his fight was not mainly against any particular person or even on particular issues like unemployment or corruption, but against hatred and fear.
"I fight against hate and fear. The difference between Congress and other parties is that we don't hate anyone and we don't believe in violence. Congress is an army of peace and love," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU