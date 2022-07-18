PM to address NIIO seminar Swavlamban today, will unveil SPRINT challenges

Prime Minister will address the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) seminar 'Swavlamban' on Monday at 4

A key pillar of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is attaining self-reliance in the Defence Sector, the Prime Minister's Office informed today highlighting the details of the event.

To further this endeavour, during the programme, Prime Minister will unveil 'SPRINT Challenges', which are aimed at giving a boost to the usage of the indigenous technology in the Indian Navy.

As a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', NIIO, in conjunction with the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), aims at inducting at least 75 new indigenous technologies/products into the Indian Navy. This collaborative project is named SPRINT (Supporting Pole-Vaulting in R & D through iDEX, NIIO and TDAC).

The seminar aims to engage Indian industry and academia towards achieving self-reliance in the Defence sector. The two-day Seminar (18-19 July) will provide a platform for leaders from Industry, Academia, Services and Government to come together on a common platform to ideate and come up with recommendations for the Defence Sector. Sessions dedicated to Innovation, Indigenisation, Armament and Aviation will be held.

The second day of the Seminar will witness outreach to the Indian Ocean Region, in line with the government's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

