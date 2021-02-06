PM to lay foundation stone of key infrastructure projects in WB tomorrow

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of key infrastructure projects in Haldia, on Sunday at 4

In a tweet in Bengali and English, PM Modi on Saturday said, "Tomorrow evening, I would be in Haldia, At a programme there, will dedicate to the nation the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). Will also dedicate to the nation Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project."

The terminal has been constructed with an investment of around Rs 1,100 crores and has a capacity of 1 million metric tonnes per annum. It will cater to the growing requirement of LPG in and other states in the eastern and north-eastern part of the country and is an important step towards realising the vision of the Prime Minister to provide clean cooking LPG to every household.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate to the nation the 348 kilometre Dobhi - Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project. It marks an important milestone towards achieving 'one nation, one gas grid'.

Constructed with an investment of about Rs 2,400 crores, the pipeline will help in revival of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) Sindri (Jharkhand) fertiliser plant, supply gas to Matix fertilizer plant in Durgapur (West Bengal) and cater to gas demand of industrial, commercial and automobile sectors, and city gas distribution across all major towns in the State.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the second catalytic-isodewaxing unit of Haldia Refinery of Indian Oil Corporation. This unit will have a capacity of 270 thousand metric tonnes per annum, and once commissioned, is expected to result in a saving of about US 185 million dollars in foreign exchange, the PMO said.

He will dedicate to the nation the four-lane Road Over Bridges (ROB)-cum-flyover at Ranichak, Haldia on Highway 41. It has been built at the cost of Rs 190 crores. The commissioning of this flyover will result in uninterrupted movement of traffic from Kolaghat to Haldia Dock Complex and other surrounding areas, resulting in substantial saving in travel time and operating cost of heavy vehicles plying in and out of the port.

"These projects are in line with the Prime Minister's vision of Purvodaya, of driving growth of eastern India," stated the release.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will be present on the occasion.

