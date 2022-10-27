Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya to have gallery on PM Modi; open in Jan 2023

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya will soon have a gallery on present Prime Minister which is scheduled for public viewing in January 2023, the Ministry of Culture said on Thursday.

A light and sound show is also planned next month with the opening episode on the country's space programme.

"A new gallery on present Prime Minister is being added to the Sangrahalaya. It is scheduled for public viewing in January 2023," the ministry said in a statement.

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya which opened to the public in April this year has received 1,15,161 visitors till September 30, with as many as 3,233 visitors on October 15, it said.

Prominent leaders, including the president, vice president, prime minister, home minister, finance minister and other Union Cabinet ministers, chief ministers, members of higher judiciary, diplomats and other dignitaries have visited the Sangrahalaya.

The ministry also listed remarks made by prominent dignitaries after their visits.

"This most impressively designed Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is an artistic memorial of the distinctive contribution of the former prime ministers and leaders, along with that it is a timeless repository of independent India's progress, former president Ram Nath Kovind said.

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu said the museum showcases and honours the diversity in the country's leadership.

The Sangrahalaya displays a comprehensive and balanced perspective on post-independence history of India. The healthy mix of latest technology and historic artefacts has impressed one and all.

The use of augmented reality and virtual reality has created an enthralling experience of its cutting-edge technology based content. This inclusive endeavour is also aimed at sensitising the younger generation to the leadership role of all our prime ministers, the ministry said.

It also stated that educational institutions have been arranging visits of students to the Sangrahalaya. A total of 2,044 students from 10 schools visited the venue on October 15. Guided tours are provided with special attention to school groups by the Sangrahalaya staff.

Quarterly lecture series by eminent academicians and public leaders on the life and achievements of the prime ministers is also planned, it said.

The museum will also present select exhibits on such occasions. The first in the series will be on Atal Bihari Vajpayee by Ram Nath Kovind, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)