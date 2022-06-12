Prez polls: Nadda, Rajnath to hold talks with other parties on BJP's behalf

-
The BJP on Sunday authorised its president J P Nadda and Union minister Rajnath Singh to hold consultations with different political parties, including those in the opposition, on the president's election, in what is being seen as an outreach by the ruling party to arrive at a consensus on the choice for the top constitutional post.
In a statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the two senior leaders will talk to both ruling NDA and opposition UPA constituents, besides other political parties as well as independent members.
They will soon begin holding these consultations, the party said.
Opposition parties had accused the BJP during the last presidential polls in 2017 of reaching out to them at the last moment, after it had already finalised the choice of Ram Nath Kovind, who went on the become the president.
The opposition had forced a contest by backing Meira Kumar, who lost to Kovind.
The presidential polls will be held on July 18.
