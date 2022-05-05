Punjab CM Mann holds meeting with AAP MLAs, seek suggestion of public

Chief Minister on Wednesday held a meeting with AAP MLAs who were asked to seek suggestions from people of their constituencies for the state budget 2022-23.

He is also learnt to have asked the legislators to propagate the recent decisions of the state government in their constituencies.

In the meeting, the chief minister also heard issues raised by the MLAs of their constituencies and assured to resolve them.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP was also present during the interaction.

Almost all legislators of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and cabinet ministers participated in the meeting, said party sources.

It was basically an interactive session, said Amritsar East legislator Jeevan Jyot Kaur.

The Bhagwant Mann-led government in had on Monday said it would seek suggestions from the general public for the state budget for the year 2022-23 and called it the 'Janta budget'. A portal has also been launched for seeking opinions of all sections of the society.

The legislators were also asked to maximise their efforts to encourage farmers to go for direct seeding of rice and get Rs 1,500 per acre as announced by the state government to check depleting underground water table.

The state government had announced to give Rs 1,500 per acre as financial assistance to each farmer sowing paddy through direct seeding of rice technique.

The AAP MLAs were also asked to gear up for the upcoming municipal elections.

Patiala MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli said the MLAs raised issues of their constituencies.

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema told reporters that the agenda of the meeting was to hear issues of all the legislators.

Speaking on 'Janta budget', Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak noted that it is the first government which is seeking suggestions from the people on the state budget.

