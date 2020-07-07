Rajasthan coronavirus update: 234 new cases, death toll rises to 465

reported four COVID-19 deaths and 234 fresh cases of the virus on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 20,922 in the state, according to an official report.

One death each was reported from Nagaur, Dholpur Bharatpur and Jodhpur, taking the death toll to 465, it said, adding the total number of positive cases in the state has increased to 20,922.

Of the 234 fresh cases, the maximum of 57 cases were reported from Jodhpur.Cases were also reported from Alwar (36), Nagaur (34), Bikaner (29), Jaipur (22), Sirohi (19), Jalore (9), Barmer (8) besides from other districts of the state.

After 15,966 patients were discharged upon recovery, there were 4,137 active cases in the state.

