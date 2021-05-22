Rajasthan coronavirus update: UK-based group to set up 60 oxygen plants

UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group said it will be setting up 60 plants in

SRAM & MRAM Group, through its Indian partner ATD Group, has signed an agreement with the state government in this regard.

The plants will be set up in next two months, a release from the company said.

"SRAM & MRAM Group along with ATD GROUP is working towards expanding healthcare products supply like concentrators, oximeter, plant and many other items," it added.

