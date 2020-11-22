Rajasthan reports highest single-day spike of 3,260 new Covid-19 cases

-
-
Rajasthan reported its highest single-day spike of 3,260 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally to 2,43,936, while 17 fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 2,163.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a review meeting on the coronavirus situation in the state and directed officials to ensure compliance of all guidelines and orders to contain the spread of the virus.
He directed the officials to increase the penalty amount from 10,000 to Rs 25,000 if more than 100 people were found to have gathered at any event such as weddings, according to an official statement.
On Sunday, Jaipur and Jodhpur reported four deaths each, Bikaner reported two and Ajmer, Alwar, Ganganagar, Kota, Nagaur, Pratapgarh and Pali reported one fatality each.
Jaipur reported the highest number of 603 new cases, followed by Jodhpur (414), Kota (240), Alwar (271), Ajmer (210), Udaipur (184), Bhilwara (131) and Pali with 100.
The number of active cases in the state is 23,190.
The state cabinet on Saturday night decided to impose a night curfew in eight districts where the caseload is high starting from Sunday.
Markets, restaurants, shopping malls and other commercial establishments in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara headquarters closed at 7 pm. The night curfew in these district headquarters will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am.
