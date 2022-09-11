Redmi battery explosion allegedly kills NCR woman, Xiaomi probing incident

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE with MediaTek Helio G95, sAMOLED screen launched
Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G review: Good on many fronts, but short of excellence
Xiaomi launches Redmi K50i smartphone in India: Know price, specs, and more
Xiaomi Redmi K50i India launch today: Watch livestream, know expected specs
Xiaomi Pad 5 review: Competitive in price-performance ratio, but imperfect
-
After a YouTuber claimed on social media that her aunt allegedly died after her Redmi 6A smartphone exploded near her on the bed while sleeping, the company said it was probing the unfortunate incident.
The YouTuber, who goes by the name MD Talk YT, shared screenshots of the exploded phone as well as her aunt lying in a pool of blood on the bed, claiming that an alleged battery explosion killed her relative who was living in the Delhi-NCR region.
"Yesterday in night my aunty was found dead, she was using a Redmi 6A, she was sleeping and she kept the phone near her face on the pillow side & after sometime her phone blasted. It's a bad time for us. It's a responsibility of a brand to support," the tweet read.
Xiaomi replied in a tweet, saying the company is working to reach out to the impacted family and investigate the situation.
"At Xiaomi India, customer safety is of utmost importance and we take such matters extremely seriously. Our team is trying to get in touch with the affected family and determine the cause of the incident".
The YouTuber from Haryana further posted that the victim's son is serving in the Indian Army and the family lives a very simple life.
"Her family is so simple, her son is in the Indian Army. They don't know so much. She only uses her phone just for calling & watching YouTube. Now if brands don't accept their mistakes, don't take responsibility directly, if a family has to fight for justice then what's the use," the YouTuber said in a tweet.
--IANS
na/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 22:18 IST