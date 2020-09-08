Renowned astronomer, radio-astronomy pioneer Govind Swarup dies at 91

Globally acclaimed Govind Swarup (91), one of the pioneers in radio-astronomy, passed away at the Ruby Hall Clinic here late on Monday.

Swarup was ailing since some time, and breathed his last in the hospital on Monday night, said a close family friend.

Swarup is survived by his wife Bina, son Vipin and daughter Anju, both settled in the US.



"National Centre for Rdio (NCRA) with a very heavy heart, announces that our renowned scientist, great radio astronomer Prof. Govind Swarup passed away on Monday 9 pm at a private hospital following illness," the NCRA said.

Born in 1929, Swarup was one of the pioneers of radio in India, it said.

"He was known not only for his important research contributions but also for his leadership in building highly innovative, world-class radio telescopes such as the Ooty Radio Telescope and the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT), which firmly established India as one of the leading countries for radio research," the NCRA added.

Swarup obtained his M.Sc from Allahabad University in 1950 and his Ph.D. from Standford University in the USA in 1961.

He returned to India in 1963 and joined the TIFR at the invitation of Homi Bhaba, it said.

He received several distinctions throughout his career, including Padma Shri, the Bhatnagar award, and the Grote Reber medal.

Swearup was a fellow of many distinguished academics, including Fellowship of the Royal Society, the NCRA said.

He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1973 and the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in 1972.

"His last rites will be performed in Pune later tonight," the family friend, declining to be identified, told IANS.