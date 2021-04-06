Russia, India discussing Russian military manufacturing in India: Lavrov

-
ALSO READ
India-Russia dialogue at 'sustainable highest' even amid Covid-19: Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov vows retaliation for new US sanctions
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to visit India from April 5-6
Sergei Lavrov to visit Pakistan, 1st by a Russian foreign minister in 9 yrs
US trying to create rift between China, Russia: Chinese official
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Russia and India are discussing the possibility of "additional" production of Russian military equipment in India, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a news conference on Tuesday while on a visit to New Delhi.
In 2018, India agreed a deal with Russia to buy S-400 surface-to-air missile systems despite warnings of sanctions from the United States.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU