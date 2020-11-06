Russia reports 20,582 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally now at 1.7 million

-
Russia has registered 20,582 new COVID-19 cases, which is the record high daily increase and brings the cumulative total to 1,733,440, the federal response centre said Friday.
Russia has registered the record number of daily recoveries at 16,955. In the same period, 378 deaths were registered across the country.
Moscow has been consistently reporting the highest daily increase in infections of all regions. On Friday, it registered 6,253 new cases. St. Petersburg reported 1,171 new cases, Moscow region 605.
