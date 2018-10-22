Sabarimala verdict: SC to decide date for hearing review petitions tomorrow

JUST IN
UN grants India $43 mn to boost climate resilience for coastal communities
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

sabarimala temple
Devotees, mostly women, take part in the 'namajapa' (chanting the name of Lord Ayyappa ) in Ernakulam against the SC verdict on the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple. (Photo:PTI)

The Supreme Court Monday said it would decide on Tuesday as to when the petitions, seeking review of its Sabarimala verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups into the temple, will be listed for hearing.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul considered the submissions of lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara that his petition seeking review of the constitutional bench judgment be listed for urgent hearing.

"We know that there are 19 review petitions pending. By tomorrow (Tuesday) we will decide," the bench said.

Nedumpara was mentioning the petition filed by National Ayyappa Devotees Association.

A five-judge constitution bench by a ratio of 4:1 had held that women of all age groups should be allowed entry in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.
