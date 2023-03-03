JUST IN
AIIMS Delhi to join hands with other govt hospitals for cross referrals
Ministry of Rural Development extends MoU with NIFT
Centre gets 107,000 grievances in Feb; max against financial services dept
Power Grid Corporation bags 2 inter-state electricity transmission projects
Remarks against PM: SC extends interim bail of Pawan Khera till March 17
World Hearing Day: Awareness as important as treatments to fix impairment
Religion occupied key place in social system since time immemorial: Prez
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital, condition stable: Doctors
Karnataka hijab ban: SC to set up bench to hear plea of Muslim girls
Crowdfunding 'misuse' case: SC to hear on Mar 13 Saket Gokhale's bail plea
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Rupee records best one-day rise against US dollar in nearly 4 months
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Safety, trust can't be sacrificed at altar of freedom of speech: MoS

MoS Chandrasekhar asserted that freedom of speech cannot be a cover for criminality, illegality and user harm, and emphasised that intermediaries have to be accountable for content on their platforms

Topics
Rajeev Chandrasekhar | Freedom of speech

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
MoS Chandrasekhar

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday asserted that freedom of speech cannot be a cover for criminality, illegality and user harm, and emphasised that intermediaries have to be accountable for the content on their platforms.

The minister was addressing the valedictory session of the National Conference on Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) organised by the National Human Rights Commission in New Delhi.

Chandrasekhar made it clear that safety and trust cannot be sacrificed at the altar of freedom of speech and privacy, according to an official release.

"For decades the model that was followed was that intermediaries were not accountable about the content on their platforms, and encouraged anonymity to prevent traceability of the illegal content. This helped the proliferation of child sexual abuse and other illegalities on the internet," Chandrasekhar said.

An intermediary wanting to do business in India is under obligation to carry out due diligence over the kind of content it carries, the minister said as he outlined the government's firm resolve in ensuring that platforms are accountable to users.

"An intermediary, if it wants to do business in India, is now under obligation to carry out due diligence over the kind of content it carries and if there is content which is illegal or CSAM, it has to inform us about the first originator when a court order is produced," the minister said.

He pointed out that the government and the intermediaries are not in any kind of adversarial relationship, and said it is in their joint interest to ensure that the internet is safe and trusted from exploitative material such as CSAM.

The minister - while referring to CSAM content in the domain of online gaming - said, "there are thousands of games which are gamified CSAM's we are in the process of enacting news rules under the IT Act which will make it very difficult for games that will incorporate CSAM to be available on the Indian internet".

The minister also spoke of the upcoming Digital India Act, that will be a contemporaneous legislation, to deal with everything necessary to ensure that the internet in India is safe and trusted for the digital 'nagriks'.

"India will chart its own course to ensure that the internet is safe and trusted, not just for adults but also for children," Chandrasekhar asserted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajeev Chandrasekhar

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 22:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.