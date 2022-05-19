SC grants Azam Khan Samajwadi Party leader interim bail in cheating case

-
The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a cheating case.
A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invoked its special power under Article 142 of the Constitution to grant relief to Khan in view of the peculiar facts of the case.
The apex court said the interim bail will operate till the court decides the application for regular bail.
"This is a fit case to exercise the powers under Article 142," the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and A S Bopanna, said.
Khan is presently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with a number of cases, including that of land grabbing, against him in Rampur.
