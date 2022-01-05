Sebi invites applications to engage young professionals for market ops

Capital markets regulator plans to engage young professionals to assist it in different domains like securities market operations, law, information technology (IT) and research.

In a public notice, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said it is looking to engage a total of 38 young professionals and invited applications under its 'Young Professional Program'.

Such young professionals will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 60,000.

" Young Professional Program is intended to provide an exceptional opportunity to qualified and motivated young professionals to learn the nuances of Indian capital markets and functioning of a regulatory organisation by working on different projects in the Board," the regulator said in a notice on Tuesday.

The programme offers opportunities to candidates of various educational backgrounds to assist in different domains - securities market operations, law, IT and research.

Listing out eligibility criteria, Sebi said a candidate must be an Indian citizen of age not more than 30 years.

All the candidates are expected to have a reasonable understanding of financial markets, analytical ability, knowledge of Informational Technology tools, aptitude for research, oral and written communication skills, and judgment and interpersonal skills.

Of the 38 young professionals (YPs) to be engaged by Sebi, 16 would be engaged for securities market operations, 10 for law domain and six each in research and information technology.

Sebi said the duration of engagement of YPs will be one year, which may be further extended by two stretches of one year each, depending on the performance of YPs and organisational requirements. The total duration of engagement of a YP will not exceed three years.

During their engagement with Sebi, these professionals will be assigned several projects or work of non-confidential nature, depending on their domains.

Some of the projects include analysis of initial public offering (IPO) applications data in the primary market, analysis of a framework for fundraising through different modes in the primary capital market across the world, streamlining the processing of various public offer documents filed with Sebi and draft letters of offers filed for buybacks and takeovers and mutual fund surveillance.

In a separate notice on Wednesday, Sebi has begun a recruitment drive inviting applications for 120 senior-level executives as part of its plan to beef up its headcount for faster and more effective execution of its role.

