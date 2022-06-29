Shanghai resumes dine-in services at restaurants as Covid-19 wanes

China's financial hub Shanghai is gradually resuming dine-in services at restaurants starting from Wednesday as the COVID-19 epidemic has waned in the city.

Dine-in services can be restored in the subdistricts and townships without medium-risk areas and community spread of COVID-19 infections during the previous week, according to a guideline released by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce.

With the easing of dine-in restrictions, restaurants are now allowed to serve customers at 50 to 70 percent of their total seating capacity, Xinhua news agency reported.

Diners should present negative nucleic acid test reports taken within the past 72 hours, wear masks and undergo temperature screening before entering the restaurants.

Starting Wednesday, indoor dining services have resumed across about 800 Starbucks stores in Shanghai, announced the coffee giant that boasts over 900 branches in the city.

It is a modest contribution of Starbucks to help Shanghai customers return to their pre-outbreak routines and lifestyles, and restore the city's famed buzz and vibrancy, Leo Tsoi, chief executive officer of Starbucks China, was cited as saying in the company's statement.

Starbucks had suspended operations in Shanghai since late March for epidemic prevention and control. With the city gradually reopening commercial outlets starting mid-May, the coffee chain had resumed takeout services in downtown areas.

Its stores will continue to stringently implement epidemic prevention and control measures, including restricting the visitor flow and regular disinfection.

Shanghai reported no local COVID-19 infections on Monday and Tuesday, the municipal health commission said.

