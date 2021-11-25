Tamil Nadu inoculates 12.01 lakh in mega Covid-19 vaccination drive

vaccinated 12,01,832 people against COVID-19 in the 11th mega vaccination campaign held across the state on Thursday.

A total of 4,52,969 people received the first dose while 7,48,863 people received the second jab. With this, 77.02 per cent of the population has received the first dose and 41.60 per cent second, an official release said.

According to Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, the department has targeted to achieve 100 per cent of the population with single dose vaccination by month-end.

Earlier in the day, he inspected the vaccination drive in the city that was conducted in various places like primary health centres, government hospitals and schools.

