Tamil Nadu takes stringent measures to tackle rising Covid cases

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu announces fresh lockdown restrictions against Covid for 10 days
DMK takes massive lead in Tamil Nadu urban local body elections
Tamil Nadu to excavate in Ramanathapuram after Chola period coins discovery
NEET protests turn murkier, black flags waved at Tamil Nadu Governor
Tamil Nadu to conduct health camps to check diseases spread after rainfall
-
The Tamil Nadu health department will be taking stringent measures to tackle the increasing Covid-19 cases in the state.
As a first step, the health department has issued a circular making masks mandatory and violators will be charged with a fine of Rs 500.
State Health Minister Ma Subramanian told IANS: "As of now, the Covid -19 situation in Tamil Nadu is under control but we don't want any rise in cases and hence we will be taking stringent measures to prevent the spread.
"Students of IIT Madras who have been tested positive are now lodged in a separate hostel and there is no need for hospitalisation. However, we are now doing all the necessary surveillance and all the district collectors have been directed to ensure that people must follow Covid-appropriate manner."
State health secretary, Dr. J. Radhakrishnan has already communicated to all the district collectors and district medical officers to communicate to revenue and health officials in the concerned district to ensure that people are wearing masks, keeping a safe distance from each other, and regular washing hands with soap or using sanitisers.
Police have also been directed to ensure that people don't violate necessary Covid-19 protocols.
On Friday, the state reported 286 active cases which is slightly higher than infections recorded in the previous days.
Dr. T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director, State public health department told IANS: "There is no need for worry but the state is taking precautions. Twenty-five districts in the state have zero Covid -19 cases. The slight increase in cases is due to the increase in testing. We have increased testing to 18,000 from 16,000 and hence, there is a slight increase in active cases. Adequate measures are being taken if at all there is an increase in the number of cases from the present position."
He also said that only 18 patients are hospitalised in the state due to Covid-19 even though there are 1,16,451 beds allocated for Covid-19 patients.
Both the State health secretary and the state public health director have appealed to the people of the state to vaccinate themselves.
According to the state public health department, around 42 lakh people are yet to take their first dose of vaccine, and 1.3 crore people are due for their second dose of vaccine.
--IANS
aal/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU