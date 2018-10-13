Tanushree Dutta demands narco, lie detector tests on Nana Patekar, 3 others

Actor on Saturday demanded that actor Nana Patekar and three others, against whom she has filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment, be subjected to narco analysis, brain mapping and

Dutta submitted an application in this regard to through her advocate Nitin Satpute.

Dutta has accused the 67-year-old actor of misbehaving with her when the two were shooting a special song for Hindi film "Horn Ok Pleassss" 10 years ago.

Based on her complaint, Oshiwara police had registered a case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code against Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang.

Satpute on Saturday said that his client had also sought the arrest of Patekar, Acharya, Siddiqui, Sarang and their "fake witnesses".



Dutta's application mentioned that the accused were "highly influential and high profile" persons with "good political connection" and, therefore, it was possible that they could put "undue pressure, fear, coercion and influence" on the witnesses, Satpute said.

The lawyer claimed that there were eye witnesses to the alleged incident which took place on March 26, 2008 but they were not coming forward to record their statement as they were afraid of the accused.

Satpute claimed that these witnesses would step forward to record their statement only after the accused are arrested.

Dutta believes that the accused, who while speaking to the media have been denying the accusation, may put pressure on witnesses or produce "bogus witnesses" to record "negative statement" against her, the lawyer said.



Dutta has also approached the Maharashtra State Commission for Women as well as the Deputy Collector under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 to get justice, he said.

Patekar, on Saturday, had told reporters here that "I said this ten years ago... a lie is a lie (Dus saal pehle bol chuka hoon, ab jo jhoot hai woh jhoot hai')".