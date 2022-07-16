Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao, governor to visit flood-hit areas on Sunday

The massive rise in water-level in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam town in started declining on Saturday, though it was still well above the danger-mark, forcing most of the flood-hit people to stay at relief camps.

About 26,000 people in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district were evacuated to safer places at 4 PM today though some of them were shifted to their relatives' homes, official sources said.

The level in Godavari at Bhadrachalam reached a record 71.30 ft in the early hours, following in the catchment areas, and it receded to 67.70 ft at 9 PM, they said.

The third warning level is 53 ft.

Some of the flood-hit people held a protest at Bhadrachalam, demanding that the bund at the river be extended to prevent flooding of their residential localities.

As part of relief effots, the State government requisitioned the help of Army personnel on Friday and also appointed special officers to oversee the flood-relief activities.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would visit flood-affected areas in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on July 17.

Despite her scheduled visit to attend President Ram Nath Kovind farewell dinner in New Delhi today, the Governor spoke to the President and apprised him of the flood-situation in the State. She also informed about the urgency in visiting the flood-affected areas in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, a Raj Bhavan press release said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister would undertake an aerial survey and also visit the rain and flood-hit areas in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Mulugu districts on Sunday.

Rao reached Warangal this evening and held a meeting with Ministers, local MLAs and officials..

He discussed the situation at Eturu Nagaram and other flood-hit areas in the Warangal region, an official release said.

He would undertake an aerial survey from Warangal to Bhadrachalam on Sunday. He would visit Bhadrachalam town and review the relief measures with officials.

He would take up aerial survey at Eturu Nagaram region (in Mulugu district) and also review flood-relief measures there, it said.

Rao would continue his visit of flood-affected areas in the State on Monday.

State Health Minister T Harish Rao held a meeting today with officials and doctors and directed them to set up health camps in the flood-hit villages as part of measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

lashed for about seven days, up to Friday this week, causing inundation of low-lying areas and damage to agriculture crops and others.

More than 10 people died in various rain-related incidents like collapse of walls and electrocution by Wednesday last.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)