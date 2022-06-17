Thane district's daily Covid-19 count crosses 900-mark, no deaths reported

district of Maharashtra has reported 934 new positive cases, which took its infection count to 7,17,090, an official said on Friday.

These cases were recorded on Thursday, a day after the district saw 852 infections. On Tuesday, the district had recorded 607 cases.

There was no fresh fatality and the in the district stood at 11,896, the official said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent.

