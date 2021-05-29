Turkey registers 7,773 new coronavirus cases; tally rises to 5,228,322

-
Turkey on Friday confirmed 7,773 new Covid-19 cases, including 656 symptomatic patients, raising the total number in the country to 5,228,322, according to its health ministry.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 164 to 47,134, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,083,099 after 12,284 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, the Xinhua news agency reported.
The rate of pneumonia in Covid-19 patients stands at 3.1 per cent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,454 in the country, said the ministry.
A total of 220,162 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 53,478,278.
Turkey started mass Covid-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of China's CoronaVac vaccine. More than 16,416,000 people have been vaccinated so far.
Turkey reported its first Covid-19 case on March 11, 2020.
