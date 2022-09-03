JUST IN
Business Standard

UP now preferred destination for investors after improved law and order: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the state has become the preferred destination for investors after the improved law and order situation.

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Yogi Adityanath | UP investments

Press Trust of India  |  Bijnor/Moradabad/Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the state has become the preferred destination for investors after the improved law and order situation.

No riots took place in the state in the last five-and-a-half years. The state is receiving huge investments and employment opportunities are being generated. Now highways and expressways are being constructed in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

According to a senior official, Adityanath launched several development projects worth Rs 267 crore in Bijnor district.

Citing the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, the chief minister said no communal riots took place under his regime and the state is on the path of development.

He also said Uttar Pradesh was working tirelessly to achieve the goal of one district, one medical college.

Emphasising that the state government follows a zero tolerance policy against crime, the CM said his government will not allow the security of traders and entrepreneurs in UP to be breached.

The priest-turned-politician also remarked that the government is carrying out development work in various sectors, including education, health, agriculture, and for employment generation, on a priority basis.

Adityanath also visited Moradabad division and held a review meeting with the official on the ongoing development work.

Till 2017, people related to the MSME industry were in despair due to the restrictions of the pollution control board and other departments. Due to the innovative scheme of One District One Product launched in 2018, the brass business of Moradabad has increased from Rs 4,000 crore to over Rs 10,000 crore, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 03 2022. 23:59 IST

