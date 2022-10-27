Uttarakhand: Former DGP, 7 others accused of illegal forest land possession

Former DGP B S Sidhu and seven others have been booked for an illegal possession of and subsequently cutting 25 "sal" trees.

The case has been registered at the Rajpur police station by Mussoorie Divisional Forest Officer Ashutosh Singh after getting permission from the government, police said here.

A police officer said it was alleged in the complaint that Sidhu in 2012 bought one-and-a-half hectares of land in Virgirwali village of the Mussoorie forest division and cut 25 "sal" trees.

On receiving information, the state Forest Department conducted an inquiry, in which it came to light that the trees were planted on reserve .

The Forest Department had also challaned Sidhu.

Later, the registry of the land in Sidhu's name was also cancelled and permission was sought from the government to file a case against him. Sidhu has been the Director General of Police (DGP) from September 2013 to April 2016.

The case has been registered under sections 420, 424, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

Talking to media, Sidhu claimed that the court is already looking into the matter.

"I believe no government should pass orders by disregarding the judicial system. The latest development (registration of FIR) shows that the rules have not been followed," he asserted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)