Reliance's brand new floating production system collides, no one injured
Cloudy weather in Bengaluru; most Karnataka dists to receive rain till Tues
Business Standard

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes Karnataka leg of Bharat-Jodo Yatra

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed the Karnataka leg of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' today from Tiptur in Tumkur district which marked the 32nd day of the Yatra

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Congress | Karnataka

ANI  Politics 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets a 15-year-old specially-abled Mohammad Asim, who swam across the Periyar river in an hour without arms, during party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Wayanad on Wednesday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday resumed the Karnataka leg of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Tiptur in Tumkur district which marked the 32nd day of the Yatra.

The march started at 6:45 am, informed the veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Following the Yatra, the Congress MP will be interacting with coconut farmers this afternoon.

Congress party leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and lauded the efforts of the party.

"Day 32 of #BharatJodoYatra started at 6.45 am. The entire day will be spent in the Tumkuru district which contributes more than 1/3rd of total coconut production in Karnataka. An interaction with coconut farmers is planned in the afternoon", tweeted Congress party leader Jairam Ramesh.

The Congress party started the Yatra on September 7.

"#1MonthOfBharatJodoYatra completed! Here's a look back at how the journey has unfolded. 7th September From the spiritual land of Kanyakumari, the first call to unite India!", tweeted the official Twitter handle.

Earlier on September 9, Rahul Gandhi interacted with the masses as the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Mayasandra, Tumakuru in Karnataka.

It was the third press interaction during the march and was scheduled for 1 pm.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with 40 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates who are part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will cast their vote for the party presidential election at the campsite as a special booth will be established for them to take part in the polls.

The voting for the Congress presidential elections is scheduled to be held on October 17 and the padayatra will take a break for a day for voting.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh clearly stated that the voters only need an ID card for exercising their franchise.

All the arrangements have been made at the travel camp for their voting in the election of Congress President.

The Central Election Authority, headed by senior party leader Madhusudan Mistry, will oversee the voting, a notification of which was issued on September 22.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8. Voting will take place on October 17 and the election results will be declared on October 19.

With Gandhis not running for the top post this time around, the grand old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years.

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 11:45 IST

