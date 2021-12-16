9% MSMEs closed down due to Covid as of August 2020, says govt

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises informed that during an online survey of 5,774 in August 2020, it was found that 91 per cent of were functional and 9 per cent closed down due to COVID-19 impact.

Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questions, Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Narayan Rane told the Lok Sabha, "National Small Industries Corporation Ltd conducted an online survey in Aug 2020, covering around 5,774 in 32 States/UTs to assess impact of COVID on MSMEs. It was found that 91% MSMEs were functional and 9 per cent closed down due to the impact."

