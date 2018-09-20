A partly-Iranian refiner cancels Iran oil imports ahead of US sanctions

India's will stop processing Iranian from October to keep its once new sanctions by the against go into effect, three sources familiar with the issue said.

Iran's Naftiran Intertrade Co Ltd, a trading arm for state-owned National Iranian Co, owns a 15.4 per cent stake in Chennai Petroleum, which has two refineries with a total combined capacity of 230,000 barrels of per day (bpd).

In May, U.S. pulled out of an international nuclear deal with and announced new sanctions against the country, the third-largest among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). is pushing allies to cut Iranian to zero once the sanctions on the petroleum sector start up on Nov. 4.

Insurance has informed that its new annual policy that is set to take effect from October will not cover any liability related to processing crude from Iran, the three sources said. This has forced the refiner to cancel a scheduled loading of 1 million barrels in October, they said.

Indian insurers do not fall directly under the sanctions, but need to hedge their own risk on the Western reinsurance market, which will not accept Iranian exposure.

"It is quite complicated.. reinsurers are quite apprehensive about extending cover for Chennai Petroleum," said one of the sources, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Chennai Petroleum's reduced demand will further cut India's imports from to about 10 million tonnes in October, lower than previous estimates reported by .

"Reinsurers have said they can not provide full 100 percent cover. They have agreed to provide support for only 85 percent cover," said a second source, who also declined to be identified.

Chennai Petroleum, a subsidiary of the country's biggest refiner (IOC), has a deal to buy up to 2 million tonnes, or 40,000 bpd, of oil from Iran in the fiscal year 2018/19.

IOC on behalf of

Chennai Petroleum and Insurance did not respond to requests for comment.

Graphic: Iran exports to top destinations https://tmsnrt.rs/2MHIDAt

With Chennai's absence, Iran is left with just two Indian clients, and Petrochemicals Ltd, and IOC.

has already halted purchases due to insurance problems, while boosted Iranian purchases earlier this year and expects to sharply cut Iranian flows once the sanctions take effect.

Nayara Energy is also preparing to halt Iranian imports from November, while and have already stopped buying Iranian oil.