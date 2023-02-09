JUST IN
India Energy Week: Rising demand for fossil fuel dominated the talks
Compensation likely in settlement cases in revised Competition Bill
Local bodies going green through climate bonds in Madhya Pradesh
Paddy custom milling gains momentum as Chhattisgarh govt changes policy
Cities should rethink traditional planning models to deliver outcomes: Puri
One-third of urban Indians claim dip in disposable income in last 12 months
Coal miners' pension unrevised due to shortfall in accrual of pension fund
Fuel demand slips in January from nine-month peak on back of lower mobility
India's technical textile exports grew 28.4% in 2021-22: Govt to Lok Sabha
Competition Bill may propose levying penalty on firms' global turnover
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India Energy Week: Rising demand for fossil fuel dominated the talks
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

All govt depts to integrate with national single window system by Dec

NSWS enables the identification, applying and subsequent tracking of approvals for all integrated states and central departments

Topics
DPIIT | Government departments | states

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

digital, online, e-commerce, super apps

All the states, union territories and 32 central government departments will integrate with the National Single Window System (NSWS) by December this year, through which companies can seek all approvals and clearances for their businesses, a top official said on Thursday.

So far 19 states/UTs and 27 central government departments are already onboarded, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Karnataka, the Secretary in the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) Anurag Jain said here.

He was speaking at a joint meeting of the India-Japan business cooperation committee meeting.

The system is aimed at reducing duplicity of information submission to different ministries, reduce compliance burden, cut gestation period of projects, and promote ease of starting and doing business.

NSWS enables the identification, applying and subsequent tracking of approvals for all integrated states and central departments.

"Going forward we are targeting that by December 2023 all 36 states and UTs will be onboarded and all 32 departments of the central government will be onboarded We are trying to bring the whole of the government on one single screen," Jain said.

He said that both the centre and state governments will be there, so that it will be truly transformational for ease of doing business in the country.

Seeing investments from Japan, Jain said that huge investment opportunities are there in India.

"Next three decades will be India's growth story come and be part of India's growth story," he said.

Japan is one of the largest investors in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on DPIIT

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 18:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.