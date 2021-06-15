JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Application window for PLI scheme for white goods opens from today
Business Standard

Andhra CM unveils annual credit plan outlay of Rs 2.8L cr during SLBC meet

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday unveiled the state's annual credit plan outlay of Rs 2.83 lakh crore during the 215th state level bankers' committee (SLBC) meeting.

Topics
Credit funds | Andhra Pradesh | Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

IANS  |  Amaravati 

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh, jaganmohan reddy
File Photo of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Source: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday unveiled the state's annual credit plan outlay of Rs 2.83 lakh crore during the 215th state level bankers' committee (SLBC) meeting.

Out of the total credit plan, 54 per cent will be channeled into the agriculture sector with a target to disburse loans worth Rs 1.48 lakh crore. The state plans to provide Rs 2.13 lakh crore as loans to the primary sector.

Despite the imposition of curfew in view of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Reddy said Andhra Pradesh crossed the stipulated target of loan disbursement and noted that 105 per cent of the target was achieved in priority sectors, including 114 per cent in agriculture sector.

Thanking the role of banks in achieving this growth rate, Reddy said, "They have exceeded the stipulated targets in loan disbursement."

Meanwhile, Union Bank Chief Executive and Managing Director Raj Kiran Roy said the southern state has emerged as one of the top performing states in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for 2020, according to the rankings released by Niti Aayog.

"Banks should focus on supporting tenant farmers and providing services in RBKs," said Roy, highlighting that for a target of Rs 1.87 lakh crore for the primary sector, Rs 1.96 lakh crore worth loans were disbursed.

Roy said the target for the agriculture sector was Rs 1.28 lakh crore while Rs 1.46 lakh crore loans were sanctioned.

Similarly, the MSME sector received loans worth Rs 40,312 crore, exceeding the target of Rs 39,600 crore, while the non-priority sector received Rs 60,652 crore worth loans compared to a target of Rs 60,050 crore.

The Union Bank chief also requested Reddy to prioritise vaccinating bank employees.

--IANS

sth/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, June 15 2021. 09:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.