JUST IN
Apparel sector to contribute in taking exports to $1 trn by 2030: AEPC
Nirmala Sitharaman meets US Treasury Secy ahead of G20 Finance meeting
No fresh tax proposed in Haryana budget for 2023-24, says CM Khattar
Real interest rate of about 1% appropriate for Indian economy: Ashima Goyal
Further tightening could push growth down to 5%: MPC member Ashima Goyal
India and China discuss disengagement at remaining friction points
Under G20 presidency, 'green growth' priority for India: Bhupender Yadav
BIS signs MoU with 3 colleges to set up 'Standardization Chair Professor'
Gencos with high input cost allowed to sell power at up to Rs 50 per unit
Proposal of disengagement discussed in India-China border talks
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
PM Modi bats for more RE and less fossil fuel or gas-based economy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bihar govt cancels 3.93 mn job cards of inactive labourers under MGNREGA

The affected labourers had not worked a single day in the last three years and were still earning money through this scheme

Topics
Bihar government | MGNREGA | Labourer

IANS  |  Patna 

jobs, jobless, unemployment, economy, hiring, workers, staff, employees, mgnrega, poor, welfare, poverty
According to an official, the state government has taken the initiative as the Aadhaar card did not match with the job cards of MGNREGA labourers.

The rural development ministry of Bihar government has cancelled 39.36 lakh MGNREGA job cards of inactive labourers in the state.

The affected labourers had not worked a single day in the last three years and were still earning money through this scheme.

According to an official, the state government has taken the initiative as the Aadhaar card did not match with the job cards of MGNREGA labourers.

Maximum number of cancellations are being reported from Patna, Vaishali, Samastipur, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur and Darbhanga district. A large number of labourers took the money under Indira Awas Yojana and PM Awas Yojana and built their houses on the basis of job cards but did not work a single day as a labour under MGNREGA.

The state government has linked 88.31 lakh job cards with Aadhaar last year and the total number of MGNREGA labourers reached 2 crore 35 lakh in the state. The officials have found 39.36 lakh job cards were fake, not linked with Aadhaar and other reasons. Hence, the department has cancelled them.

Some more job cards will be cancelled in future, the official further said.

Sources have said that a large number of labourers obtained MGNREGA job cards and migrated from the state. Their cards are being kept by public representatives like Mukhiya and withdrawing money from the department and sharing the amount.

As per the guidelines, the active labourers have to link their job cards with Aadhaar to become eligible for jobs under this scheme which provide guaranteed jobs for 100 days in one year.

--IANS

ajk/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bihar government

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 14:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.