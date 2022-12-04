JUST IN
Cabinet secretary-led panel to pick candidate for PFRDA chairman on Dec 16

A search panel headed by cabinet secretary is scheduled to interview shortlisted candidates on Dec 16 for the post of chairman of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

A search panel headed by the Cabinet secretary is scheduled to interview shortlisted candidates on December 16 for the post of chairman of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), sources said.

The post of the pension fund regulator will fall vacant following completion of term of incumbent Supratim Bandyopadhyay next month.

The Financial Sector Regulatory Appointment Search Committee (FSRASC) headed by Cabinet secretary would interview shortlisted candidates, sources said.

The selected name from the interview will be sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister for final approval, they added.

Besides the cabinet secretary, other members of FSRASC include financial services secretary and two independent members.

The FSRASC is also free to identify and recommend any other person, on the basis of merit, who has not applied for the post.

As per the Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority Act, the chairperson can hold office for five years or till the age of 65 years.

The finance ministry had invited applications for the position in August. The last date for applying for the post was September 5.

PFRDA regulates the National Pension System subscribed by the government as well as private employees from organised and unorganised sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 14:50 IST

