Centre approves construction of 1 million houses under PM Awas Yojana

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Friday approved the of around 10.28 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), taking the total number of houses sanctioned so far under the scheme to 1.06 crore.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under (Urban). The meeting was attended by 19 states and Union Territories.

This was the first CSMC meeting held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra told states that by the end of this year, they should work towards achieving the target of constructing 60 lakh houses while 80 lakh houses should be grounded for construction, a statement by the ministry said.

It stated that about 67 lakh houses are currently grounded for and more than 35 lakh have so far been completed and occupied,



The ministry said the total number of sanctioned houses under PMAY(U) is now 1.06 crore as against the validated demand of 1.12 crore.

"In the meeting, 1,589 proposals from participating states were approved for the of nearly 10.28 lakh houses," the statement said.

These houses are proposed to be constructed across beneficiary-led construction and affordable housing in partnership verticals under PMAY(U).

In the meeting, states also put in their proposals for revision of projects due to various issues such as land, topographical hazards, inter-city migration, change of preferences of verticals and loss of lives, among others.

The ministry said the total investment under the (U) is Rs 6.31 lakh crore which has central assistance of Rs 1.67 lakh crore of which Rs 72,646 crore has been released.

