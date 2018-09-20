Centre hikes interest rates on small savings schemes by up to 0.4% for Q3

The government has raised interest rates on schemes, including and PPF, by up to 0.4 per cent for the October-December quarter, in line with rising deposit rates in the banks.

Interest rates for schemes are notified on a quarterly basis.

The rates of interest on various schemes for the third quarter of financial year 2018-19, starting October 1 and ending on December 31, 2018, has been revised, the said while notifying the rates.

The interest rate for the five-year term deposit, recurring deposit has been raised to 7.8, 7.3 and 8.7 per cent, respectively. The interest on the senior citizens' scheme is paid quarterly.

However, interest on savings deposits has been retained at 4 per cent, annually.

(PPF) and (NSC) will fetch an annual interest rate of 8 per cent as compared to existing 7.6 per cent, while (KVP) will yield 7.7 per cent and mature in 112 months as against 118 months in the previous quarter.

The account will earn higher interest rate of 8.5 per cent rate, 0.4 per cent more then the current rate.

Term deposits of one-three years will fetch 0.3 per cent higher interest rate.

While announcing the quarterly setting of interest rates in 2016, the had said that rates of would be linked to The move is expected to see banks lowering their deposit rates in line with the small savings rate offered by the government.