Foreign trade sector recovering in balanced manner, says Commerce Secretary

-
ALSO READ
India does not agree with USTR's report on e-commerce tax: Commerce Secy
DHFL resolution: Kapil Wadhawan writes to SEBI, RBI against 63 Moons
US currency list move an intrusion in RBI policy space: Commerce secretary
SII seeks govt intervention over US ban on export of vaccine raw materials
DPIIT to hold meetings with industry, trader bodies on FDI in ecommerce
-
Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan on Friday informed that the foreign trade sector is recovering in a balanced manner.
While speaking at a conference on foreign trade issues, Wadhawan said, "April 2021 performance is positive. Overall, the foreign trade sector is recovering in a balanced manner. Import growth was lagging, to some extent there is slight convergence, but on the whole, recovery is balanced and in favour of greater export recovery."
Wadhawan also spoke on export logistics amid COVID-induced restrictions. He said, "There is no major issue on logistics. There were problems, but through concerted efforts they have been largely resolved. To some extent, tariffs have gone up globally, but no major constraint."
"To an extent, there's secular improvement in our trade balance. Recovery shows that in some sectors we have new markets, like rice we were not exporting to nations which are now buying from us including South East Asia. Pharmaceuticals' export is also diversified now", he said.
India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in Apri l2021 are estimated to be USD 51.79 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 93.21 per cent over the same period last year, informed an official release by Ministry of Commerce and Industry yesterday.
Also, overall imports in April 2021 are estimated to be USD 58.72Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 122.24 per cent over the same period last year.
On April 20, Wadhawan had said that exports out of India are on an upswing and the government is hopeful of positive growth in the current financial year 2021-22. The exports recorded a significant contraction in April last year but activities have started gathering momentum, he had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU