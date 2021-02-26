Forex reserves increase by $169 mn to $583.865 bn, RBI data shows

-
ALSO READ
Forex reserves down by $249 million to $583.697 billion
With $590 bn forex reserves in kitty, India now 'net creditor': MoS Thakur
Forex reserves surge to $537.548 bn, gold reserves down at $37.26 bn
Foreign exchange reserves decline by $290 million to $580.84 billion
Forex reserves up by $3.378 bn to lifetime high of $545.038 bn: RBI
-
The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 169 million to USD 583.865 billion in the week ended February 19, RBI data showed.
In the previous week ended February 12, the reserves had declined by USD 249 million to USD 583.697 billion. It had touched a record high of USD 590.185 billion in the week ended January 29 this year.
During the reporting week, the increase in reserves was due to a rise in the foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.
FCA rose by USD 1.155 billion to USD 542.106 billion, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data showed.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
The gold reserves declined by USD 977 million to USD 35.25 billion in the week, the RBI data showed.
The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell by USD 4 million to USD 1.508 billion in the reporting week.
The country's reserve position with the IMF also declined by USD 4 million to USD 5.002 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU