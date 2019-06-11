Former CEA Arvind Subramanian says GDP growth inflated, govt disagrees

In a research paper that analyses data on 17 different economic indicators in the real sector, former chief economic advisor of India Arvind Subramanian has said that India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth “was more likely to have been between 3.5-5.5 per cent” in the 2011-2016 period, rather than 6.9 per cent as estimated by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

He said that the new GDP series overestimated real GDP growth by 2.5 percentage points. This has reignited the debate on the accuracy of India’s GDP numbers in particular, and has once again ...