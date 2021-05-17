Govt releases Rs 5,968 crore to 15 states under Jal Jeevan Mission

-
ALSO READ
Over 40 mn rural homes get tap water connections under 'Jal Jeevan Mission'
Haryana, Odisha submit annual action plan under Jal Jeevan Mission
Allocation for Jal Jeevan Mission may be doubled in upcoming Budget
26 million families given piped drinking water under Jal Jeevan: PM Modi
Over 37.7 mn rural homes given water connections under Jal Mission: Govt
-
The Government has released Rs 5,968 crore to 15 states for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the financial year 2021-22.
This is the first tranche of the four to be released in this financial year. The other 17 States/UTs have been asked to send their proposals to the National Jal Jeevan Mission for release of funds.
Of the central funds allocated under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 93 percent is to be utilized on developing water supply infrastructure, 5 per cent on support activities and 2 percent on water quality monitoring and surveillance.
The Central funds are released by the Government based on the output in terms of tap water connections provided in the States/ UTs and the utilization of available Central funds and matching State share.
The States have to transfer Central funds released along with the matching State share to the single Nodal Account within 15 days of the release of Central funds. The States have to make provision for a matching State share and ensure that there is no shortage of funds to the implementing agencies and a proper expenditure plan is prepared so that expenditure is evenly spread throughout the year.
As part of the top priority being accorded by the Government, the budgetary allocation of the Jal Jeevan Mission has increased significantly to Rs 50,011 crore in 2021-22.
In addition to this, the 15th Finance Commission tied-grants of Rs 26,940 crore will also be available to the PRIs for 'water and sanitation' services. In 2021-22, more than Rs 1 lakh crore is planned to be invested on ensuring tap water supply to rural homes. It is expected that this kind of investment is likely to continue over the next three years to achieve the goal of 'Har Ghar Jal'.
--IANS
miz/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU