India, central Asian countries pitch for boosting trade, connectivity

-
ALSO READ
Coal India chairman lays foundation stone of Rs 285-cr connectivity project
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India elects to bat, field an unchanged playing 11
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
Tokyo Paralympics 2021: India's full schedule, match timings, live telecast
-
Leaders of five central Asian countries on Thursday welcomed India's proposal to establish a joint working group to boost connectivity to the region through the Chabahar port in Iran.
During the India-Central Asia Summit hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, the leaders emphasised that connectivity projects could be a force multiplier for trade and economic cooperation and contacts between countries and people.
The leaders also stressed on making concerted efforts to boost trade and investment in sectors such as medicine, healthcare, education, information technology, business process outsourcing, infrastructure, agriculture and agri-processing, energy, space industry, textiles, leather and footwear industry, gems and jewellery.
Trade between India and the central Asian countries is just about two billion dollars, which the leaders said was far below the true potential.
The five leaders also supported India's proposal to include Chabahar port in Iran and Turkmenistan's proposal to include the Turkmenbashi port within the framework of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) that seeks to link the Indian Ocean to the Caspian Sea via the Persian Gulf and onwards into Russia and northern Europe.
The leaders agreed that connectivity initiatives should be based on the principles of transparency, broad participation, local priorities, financial sustainability and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.
India has extended a one billion dollar Line of Credit in 2020 for infrastructure development projects and has offered to provide more training slots and scholarships including customised training programmes to meet the requirements of Central Asian countries.
The leaders paid special attention to the need to establish cooperation between specialised national institutions, including in the fields of finance, renewable energy, information, digital and other advanced technologies.
"In this context, they welcomed the proposal for establishment of an 'IT/ITES Task Force' between the IT organizations, IT parks and IT companies of India and the Central Asian countries to work towards greater digitalisation and E-Governance in their countries, as well as business process outsourcing (BPO) by sharing of best practices, knowledge," the Delhi Declaration adopted at the Summit said.
The sides encouraged the India-Central Asia Business Council (ICABC) to accelerate efforts to promote business linkages, facilitate greater understanding of business regulations and incentivise mutual investments.
They leaders also took note of the proposal to create an India-Central Asia Investment Club under ICABC to promote investment opportunities in each other's countries.
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the first India-Central Asia Summit in virtual format.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU