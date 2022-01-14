India grants over $900 million to Sri Lanka to overcome forex crisis

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: India wins the toss and opts to bat
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Highlights: Sri Lanka win by 4 wickets, level series 1-1
IND vs SL 3rd T20 highlights: Sri Lanka wins by 7 wickets, seal series 2-1
IND vs SL HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd ODI: SL win by 3 wickets, India win series 2-1
India's forex reserves down by $1.34 billion to $641.113 billion
-
India has announced a USD 900 million loan to Sri Lanka to build up its depleted foreign reserves and for food imports, amidst a shortage of almost all essential commodities in the island nation.
On Wednesday, the governor of the Central Bank Ajith Nivard Cabraal said that the island nation is negotiating a USD one billion loan from India to import goods from the country.
The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay met Cabraal on Thursday and expressed India's strong support to Sri Lanka in the wake of RBI extending over USD 900 million facilities over the last week.
These comprise deferment of Asian Clearing Union settlement of over USD 509 million and currency swap of USD 400 million," the tweet said.
Cabraal on Wednesday said that billion-dollar loan negotiations with India had reached its advanced stage.
Commenting on India's gesture, analysts here said the Indian assistance could have contributed to Sri Lanka's doubling of reserves announced at the end of December.
The central bank said that the reserve position had doubled to USD 3 billion from being down to USD 1.5 billion by December or sufficient for just a month's imports. Cabraal claimed that the forthcoming Indian loan would be for food imports.
Sri Lanka is currently experiencing a shortage of almost all essentials due to a shortage of dollars to pay for the imports.
Additionally, power cuts are imposed at peak hours as the state power entity is unable to obtain fuel to run turbines. The state fuel entity has stopped oil supplies as the electricity board has large unpaid bills.The only refinery was shut as it was unable to pay dollars for crude imports.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU