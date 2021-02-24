India one of world's top markets for solar energy: Int'l Solar Alliance

-
ALSO READ
Vikram Solar commissions 140 MW solar project for power giant NTPC
Hartek Solar commissions rooftop project at Panchkula hospital
Adani Green commissions 25 MW solar plant in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot
Floating solar project at Omkareshwar to begin power generation by 2022-23
Tata Power Solar receives letter of award to build GSECL project
-
India is now one of the world's top markets for solar energy, a new report by the International Solar Alliance (ISA) said on Wednesday.
The report, 'Ease of Doing Solar 2020', identified countries that were high solar energy performers in 2020.
The report is a continuation of the pilot study conducted for four member countries in 2019 which has now been expanded to cover 80 countries with a refined evaluation framework.
ISA is a joint initiative of France and India, launched during COP21 with the aim of making an unprecedented effort to promote solar energy.
The goal of ISA is to set the ground rules, norms and standards for solar energy, in order to obtain a rapid and massive deployment in countries that are rich in solar resources but where the risks are still seen as high.
Using data across its 80 member countries, ISA reveals the world's easiest markets to execute and invest in solar projects. Owing to its strong potential, ambitious sustainability targets, high solar irradiation, and robust power infrastructure, India has emerged as a leading performer along with countries like Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
The report lists countries like Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Argentina, Egypt and 24 others as having moderately favourable conditions for solar investments.
Countries such as Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and several others have been listed as progressive states that are in initial stages of development of a favourable ecosystem.
The report highlights the best practices in policy and regulation amongst member countries. It is also of particular importance to international financing institutions, as the data reveals the countries that have transparent and infrastructure-ready regimes supported by investor-friendly markets.
It provides a snapshot of the progress made by the member countries by using an evaluation framework consisting seven key indicators - macro economy, policy enablers, technical feasibility, market maturity, infrastructure, financing ecosystem, and energy imperatives.
Globally, ISA aims to undertake joint efforts to reduce the cost of finance and the cost of technology and mobilise large-scale investment in the solar sector.
It plans to launch a World Solar Bank at the United Nation's annual global climate summit, COP26, scheduled to take place in Glasgow, the UK, in November this year.
--IANS
vg/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU