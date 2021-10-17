India's coal import drops in Aug despite higher demand from power sector

-
ALSO READ
What are fuel-cell electric vehicles and how are they different from EVs?
Fuel shortages: Joshi on visit to coal-rich states Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand
India's palm oil imports to drop 9% as farmers expand oilseeds area
Sunflower oil imports could jump to record as prices dip below soyoil
Coal Crisis: Number of plants with less than 4-day stock rise to 70
-
India's coal import registered a decline of 2.7 per cent to 15.22 million tonnes (MT) in August this year amid the country's power plants grappling with fuel shortages.
The country imported 15.64 MT of coal in the corresponding month last year.
According to data compiled by mjunction services, "Imports in August 2021 stood at around 15.22 million tonnes...imports in August 2021 were also down by 2.7 percent over August 2020."
mjunction CEO and MD Vinaya Varma attributed the decline in volumes to the steady increase in seaborne coal prices coupled with the initiatives taken by the domestic miners for import substitution.
However, he said, there is a spurt in demand from the power sector.
"What impact it will have on imports, given the volatility in international prices, is to be seen," he added.
Of the total import during August 2021, non-coking coal was at 9.08 MT, against 10.33 MT imported during August last year. Coking coal imports were at 4.37 MT, up against 3.17 MT imported during August 2020.
India's coal imports during August 2021 through the major and non-major ports are estimated to have decreased by 6.71 per cent over July 2021.
Imports in July stood at 16.31 MT.
During April-August 2021, coal import stood at 92.49 MT, about 21.27 per cent higher than 76.27 MT imported during April-August 2020.
During April-August 2021, non-coking coal import was at 60.85 MT as compared to 51.23 MT imported during April-August 2020.
Coking coal imports were recorded at 22.19 MT, against 14.38 MT imported during the same period last year.
Coal India which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output had earlier said that due to skyrocketing coal prices in international markets, all the consumers have been vying for domestic coal, hiking up the demand.
Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said closure of some mines, and inundation of a few others due to monsoon led to the crisis but there is no need to panic as the situation is improving.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU