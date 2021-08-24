India's GDP likely to grow at 18.5% in Q1FY22: SBI report

-
ALSO READ
GDP to grow in double digits in the first quarter, says ICRA report
SBI reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in Q1
SBI logs its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 6,504 cr in Q1, up 55% YoY
Kingfisher stake sale, fewer provisions to drive SBI's Q1 profit: Analysts
SBI Q4 net profit jumps 80% YoY to Rs 6,451 crore on lower provisioning
-
The country's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow at around 18.5 per cent with an upward bias in the first quarter of the current financial year, according to SBI research report Ecowrap.
This estimate is lower than the Reserve Bank of India's GDP growth projection of 21.4 per cent for the April-June quarter.
Based on our 'Nowcasting' model, the forecasted GDP growth for Q1 FY22 would be around 18.5 per cent (with upward bias), the report said.
Higher growth in the second quarter of 2022, or Q1 FY22 is mainly on account of a low base.
State Bank of India has developed the 'Nowcasting Model' with 41 high-frequency indicators associated with industrial activity, service activity, and the global economy.
The report expects gross value added (GVA) to be at 15 per cent in Q1FY22.
The corporate results announced so far indicate that there is a substantial recovery in corporate GVA EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) + employee cost) in Q1 FY22, it said.
The report said the corporate GVA of 4,069 companies registered a growth of 28.4 per cent in Q1 FY22. However, this is lower than growth in Q4 FY21, thereby corroborating the lower GDP estimate than what was thought earlier, it said.
The report further said it is globally noted that lower mobility leads to lower GDP and higher mobility to higher GDP, but the response is asymmetric.
With the decline in mobility, the economic activity declines and thus GDP growth, however, with an increase in mobility the GDP growth does not increase in the same proportion, it said.
The relationship between the two has become weaker as can be seen in Q1 FY22 when mobility has declined, however, GDP growth is high and positive. But higher y-o-y growth is mainly on account of the base effect, the report said.
Meanwhile, the business activity index based on ultrahigh-frequency indicators show a further increase in August 2021, with the latest reading for the week ended August 16, 2021, at 103.3, it added.
RTO (regional transport office) collection, electricity consumption along with mobility indicators have revived in Q2 FY22, indicating positive momentum in economic activity going forward, the report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU