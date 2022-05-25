Inflationary concerns may delay GST rate rationalisation: Report

-
-
A GST tax rate rationalisation is likely to be delayed due to elevated inflation, sources said on Wednesday.
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime taxes goods and services in four tax slabs of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent. It was being considered to reduce these tax slabs possibly to 3, an exercise which would have involved raising taxes in some items and a reduction in others.
But with inflation rate ruling at all-time high, such an exercise is likely to be delayed, sources said.
