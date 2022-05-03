Odisha government to release Rs 804 crore in bank accounts of 4 mn farmers

-
ALSO READ
Odisha announces reopening of educational institutions from Monday
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar
India's current account deficit widens to 2.7% of GDP in Q3
Tata Steel's TV Narendran on why current crisis won't derail growth
Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting opportunity to review progress: Jaishankar
-
Under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, the Odisha government is all set to release Rs 804 crore on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Tuesday, benefitting 40 lakh (4 million) farmers of Odisha.
Odisha Agriculture Minister Dr Arun Kumar Sahoo put up an advertisement in the newspaper on Tuesday morning stating, "the Odisha government will be releasing Rs 804 crores in the bank accounts of 40 lakh farmers in the state."
According to Sahoo, Odisha is now a state who is topping in paddy procurement and fisheries, in comparison to other states.
The Agriculture Minister showed up as the Chief Guest during Bhumi Pujan and initiated the Akhi Muthi Anukula. He also inaugurated an exhibition stall at the State Level Farm Machinery Testing and Training Centre in Bhubaneswar's Baramunda and ploughed the field with a farmer.
Akshaya Tritiya is an Agrarian festival that marks the commencement of agricultural activities in the state and is celebrated by performing 'Akhi Muthi Anukula'.
Akhi Muthi Anukula is the ceremonial act of sowing seeds in paddy fields after the ploughing.
According to the rituals, the farmers wear new clothes and carry a decorated basket of seeds to their fields. These seeds are then offered to Goddess Lakshmi, while also praying for a rich harvest season.
Meanwhile, the Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department also celebrated the State Level Krushi Divas in Bhubaneswar.
The word Akshaya means refers to the one who never diminishes positivity. According to several Hindu beliefs, Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring good luck and success. Most people purchase Gold on this day as it is believed that buying Gold on Akshaya Tritiya brings prosperity and more wealth in the coming future.
Akshaya Tritiya is considered a highly auspicious and holy day for Hindu communities.
In most parts of the country, Parshuram Jayanti is also celebrated as Akshaya Tritiya which marks the day of the birth of Lord Parshuram. The sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Parshuram (literal meaning, Rama with an axe) descended on earth to save it from the barbarity of the Kshatriyas.
As per the Hindu calendar, they (Parashurama Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya) falls on the Tritiya (third day) of 'Shukla paksha' in Vaisakh. According to the Gregorian calendar, the day occurs in April or May.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU